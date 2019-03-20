Cartoonist Redraws New Zealand’s Silver Fern In Poignant Tribute To Mosque Victims

An Australian cartoonist reimagined New Zealand’s national floral emblem in memory of the Muslims slain in Friday’s mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

Pat Campbell, who works for The Canberra Times, redrew the fronds of the country’s Silver Fern to represent each person killed by the alleged white supremacist gunman.

The first version, shared Saturday, featured 49 people in various stages of prayer:

Campbell updated the image on Wednesday after the death toll rose to 50:

When this image was drawn on Saturday morning, the death toll was 49. Since then it has risen to 50 so I have added another figure. Below is a link to a hi-rez version for those wanting to use the image for themselves or nonprofit fundraising for victimshttps://t.co/dzEsjUNTNZ pic.twitter.com/LSqFt68NMG — Pat Campbell (@patcartoons) March 19, 2019

“There were a lot of silhouettes to draw,” Campbell told BuzzFeed. “They just kept coming. It brought home to me the death toll and the destruction one man can do with the right weapons.”