Senator Who Blamed Muslims For New Zealand Shootings Punches Teen After Egging

An Australian senator who blamed Muslim immigration for Friday’s mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, was egged by a 17-year-old, who he then punched in the head.

Videos shared online show far-right lawmaker Fraser Anning aiming at least two punches at the youngster at an event in Melbourne. Anning’s supporters tackled the unidentified boy. The egger was reportedly detained by police and later released without charge, pending further inquiries.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

WATCH: This is the moment Senator Fraser Anning was egged by a teenage boy during a press conference in Melbourne. #9News pic.twitter.com/oePwz3pPH2 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) March 16, 2019

Anning, who has a history of Islamophobia, sparked outrage Friday with a statement he released after the attack in which an alleged white supremacist gunman killed at least 49 people.

“The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” wrote Anning, to widespread revulsion.