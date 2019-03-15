American Muslims Grieve, Call For Action After New Zealand Mosque Shootings

American Muslim leaders are calling for action against Islamophobia after a terror attack at two mosques in New Zealand left at least 49 people dead and injured dozens more.

The massacre in Christchurch took place around the time of Friday prayer at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques and appears to have been well-planned, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. One person has been charged and at least two others are in custody in connection with the shootings, believed to be the country’s deadliest in modern history. One of the gunmen live-streamed the attack on Facebook and posted a white nationalist, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim manifesto online, The New York Times reports.

Mark Baker / ASSOCIATED PRESS People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. Multiple people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

In the U.S., Muslim leaders immediately responded to the attacks with calls for increased security at mosques, Islamic schools and other Muslim institutions, particularly during prayer times.

Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, urged American leaders to speak out against Islamophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment.

“We mourn the heartbreaking killings of men, women and children gathered for prayer in their houses of worship and urge leaders in our nation and worldwide to speak out forcefully against the growing anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate that appears to have motivated these white supremacist terrorists,” Awad said.

CAIR and other Muslim advocates and leaders urged people not to share videos or images of the massacre online.

Please don't circulate the video of the terrorist gunning down our brothers and sisters. That's what he wanted. #NewZealand — Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) March 15, 2019

My request as a Muslim & fellow human:



The New Zealand terrorists live streamed their terrorist attack with specific hopes you watch it & share it.



Do Not Give Them A Platform.



Suffocate their hate. Suffocate their hate. Suffocate their hate.



Thank you.😓#NewZealandShooting — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 15, 2019

Many turned to social media to grieve and share concerns for their own safety.

All I keep thinking about are the families that are shattered. My wife and I take our two year old son Musa to Friday prayer almost every week. I don't even want to finish the thought. Dear God be with the families that are broken. — AbdelRahman Murphy (@AbdelRahmanM) March 15, 2019

I am praying that all the suspected shooters targeting the two New Zealand mosques will be apprehended soon but I can't help but be scared about the possibility of copy cat attacks on mosques during Friday prayers. — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) March 15, 2019

I pray that one day we can live in a world where - at the very least - we can exist without fear. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) March 15, 2019

Some parents worried publicly about how they would explain the news to their children.

This morning husband and I discussed in hushed tones whether to tell our 10 yr old. She attends a private Muslim school so she would hear the news anyway. It was an awful way to send her off this morning. But one thing I wanted her to know is we are loved by our neighbors still. https://t.co/JwlYMNz8Qw — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) March 15, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) shared a verse from the Quran that means, “We belong to God and indeed to Him we will return,” which Muslims commonly recite upon hearing news of a death or a tragedy. She pledged to attend a Friday prayer service and encouraged others not to “live in fear.”

Inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. This is chilling news to wake up to. In the face of this horror, I’m mourning with, and holding our community extra close today.



We must not live in fear. I will be at Jumu’ah today and I hope others will too. Jummah Mubarak. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 15, 2019

Farhana Khera, executive director of the civil rights group Muslim Advocates, said in a statement that this “heinous attack is not an anomaly or a surprise.”

“Over the past few years, there has been an epidemic of attacks and planned attacks on Muslim communities and mosques across the United States,” Khera said, pointing to mosques that were burned in Texas, Washington and Florida, a mosque that was bombed in Minnesota, and mass attacks planned against Muslim communities in New York, Kansas and Florida.

“A house of worship should be a sacred place where people are safe, not a target of hate and bloodshed,” Khera said. “These attacks happened during Friday prayer services and, as Muslims across the world and across America gather to worship today, we urge them to stay vigilant and strong.”

Khera pointed out that it wasn’t enough for President Donald Trump, who has referred to white nationalists as “very fine people,” to only send his thoughts and prayers.

“The white nationalist movement has celebrated Trump’s words and policies,” Khera said. “The President needs to immediately and unequivocally condemn and disavow this attacker and the white nationalist movement.”

Khera also called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to “prioritize the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of right-wing, white nationalist violence ― the most significant threat to public safety in our nation today.”

Other Muslim commenters agreed that these attacks didn’t occur in a vacuum, but rather stemmed from years of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Muslim communities in western communities have been under attack, literally and metaphorically, for years. This is the devastating conclusion of hateful rhetoric from leaders that enables and emboldens those who would cause others harm, based on prejudice. — Yassmin Abdel-Magied (@yassmin_a) March 15, 2019

I have covered the rise of hate crimes against Muslims since 2016. And while this is some of the most horrific footage I've seen, when I was first about the mosque attack in New Zealand— I was not surprised. — Talal Ansari (@TalalNAnsari) March 15, 2019

Reminder - The roots of islamophobia are conspicuously potent (“Islam hates us” “total and complete shutdown of Muslims”) and it blooms into a lethal weapon that does not differentiate bw adult and child bc it is genocidal in aspiration. — Huma Yasin (@htyasin) March 15, 2019

2. While the perpetrators must be held to full account, we must also question the culture of hate and demhumanization that produced them. This is especially true on the right but also exists on the left. — Dalia Mogahed (@DMogahed) March 15, 2019

PSA: Politicians thinking of sending "thoughts and prayers" to New Zealand without addressing the dangerous root cause of white supremacy can keep their mouth shut. — Wardah Khalid (@wardahkhalid_) March 15, 2019

Others pointed out that these kinds of racist attacks don’t just happen to Muslims and that other marginalized groups have become victims of white supremacist ideologies in recent years.

This isn't unique to NZ, and it isn't unique to Muslims. This is exactly what happened to 11 Jews in Pittsburgh a few months ago. It's what happened to 9 African-American worshippers in Charleston in 2015. We have to address ALL of it or we won't stop any of it. — Shahed Amanullah (@shahed) March 15, 2019

From Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue to Charleston's black church & Quebec's mosque, we've seen over & over what hate can do. B/c merchants of hate are many these days, exposing them & combating their disinformation isn't just a "nice" thing to do, it can actually save lives. — Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar) March 15, 2019

The victims are not just Muslims, but also Jews, immigrants, refugees, Blacks, Sikhs, Latinos & women (they really hate feminists). It's a zero sum absolutism. No grey area. Just like ISIS. These groups are rising in the US & Europe. They have mainstream elected messengers. 10/ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 15, 2019