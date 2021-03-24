New Zealand Passes Bereavement Leave For Pregnancy Loss And Stillbirth

“The Bill will give women and their partners time to come to terms with their loss without having to tap into sick leave. Because their grief is not a sickness, it is a loss,” said the bill’s sponsor, Ginny Anderson, a member of the Labour Party led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Anderson told HuffPost that she’d hoped also to reduce stigma around the subject, noting that women who experience miscarriage often haven’t been able to share the news of their pregnancy, let alone the subsequent struggle to cope with the loss.

“People still are afraid to talk about it,” she said. “Particularly in that first trimester of pregnancy... There might be a whole range of reasons, but that’s kind of like an unspoken rule, you don’t talk about your pregnancy until three months.”

She said the bill’s passage showed that New Zealand was once again leading the way for progressive and compassionate legislation, becoming the second country in the world to provide leave for pregnancy loss and stillbirth.