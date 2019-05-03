Jacinda Ardern Got Engaged, And The Press Didn't Notice For Days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is engaged, but the media almost missed it altogether.

The leader who garnered international praise for her handling of shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March, responding with empathy, strength and tougher gun laws, said “yes” during the Easter holidays when longtime partner Clarke Gayford popped the question, Reuters reported.

However, the press didn’t realize she was wearing a ring until Friday, even though her spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that she had it on since April 21.

According to The New York Times, a student journalist working on an internship spotted the band on her finger during an event, asking her office for details.

Gayford is a TV personality who hosted “Fish of the Day,” an action-packed fishing program in which he travels around the world, reeling in and spearing various species, then scouting out a local chef to prepare them.

His bio on the show’s site describes him as having been “slightly obsessed” with fish while in school, memorizing their names in English, Maori and Latin at age 10. His free time was spent fashioning spears and lures.

Arden, 38, and Gayford, 41, are already parents to 10-month-old Neve Te Aroha, and Gayford has taken up the role of a stay-at-home dad. Meanwhile he appears to have taken a break from television, as his show’s most recent episode aired nearly a year ago.