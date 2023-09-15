28 Newer Travel Products To Grab If You Haven’t Taken A Trip In A While

Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag that truly works

It's so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink!



I am obsessed with these. Despite all the rave reviews, I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that don't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly, all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every penny.