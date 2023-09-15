28 Newer Travel Products To Grab If You Haven’t Taken A Trip In A While

Popular items from this list:
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag that truly works
It's so easy to use that all you have to do is stick your clothes inside, zip up the bag, roll the bag and watch all the excess air get squished out of them until your clothes magically shrink!
I am obsessed with these. Despite all the rave reviews, I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that don't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly, all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every penny.
A folding pill organizer with convenient windows for easy access
Promising review:
"If you travel, I suggest buying several of these! They organize pills very well and always stay shut and are easy to pack
. I also use one for my jewelry when I travel. They stay closed with a strong magnet and fit into a corner of your luggage very easily
. I also used a label maker and labeled the individual spaces with the name of the supplement to help organize my partner!" — Anna Zucker
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go. Not only can you mount this to the tray table of an airplane seat, but to the arm of a chair or any flat surface, so you'll be able to stream content easy as pie wherever you roam. Reviewers have used it on everything from their car dashboards to carry-on luggage handles to office desks and bedside tables. Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." — Earendil
A fully waterproof tricked-out travel backpack complete with two laptop sleeves, a shoe compartment, a secret anti-theft pocket, a USB charging port, and a wet bag for sweaty clothes or liquids
It's available in three sizes and 30 styles.
Promising review:
"I recently took a cross-country flight with my three kids. I really didn't want to worry about checked bags getting lost so maximizing our carry-ons was a priority. This backpack fit an unfathomable amount of stuff!
Lots of zippers and compartments for everything from shoes to laptops/iPads, easy access compartments for cell phones and boarding passes, I fit tons of neatly folded clothes. The best part was that fully loaded it easily slid under the seat."
— Kindle Customer
Alleyoop's portable travel razor, a travel GODSEND that comes with two triple-blade razors, a moisturizing balm and a water spray bottle all in one ergonomic compact case
Alleyoop
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in functional makeup products. Promising review:
"I love this product. I took it on a recent vacation and it really is a time saver.
The moisturizer bar it comes with is sooo nice. I usually get a little itchy after shaving but the fact that you can rub in the excess product on the shaved area has helped with itch and ingrown hairs. Now that I'm not on vacation I use it right before I go the pool, I seriously take this thing everywhere
." —Karlie Hanson
An extremely nifty, oh-so-portable AI-powered smartphone stabilizer to give you the most seamless, cinematic shots of all the beautiful sights you're beholding
Promising review:
"The Insta 360 is small and compact and works well with the app. It’s intuitive and easy to handle, not bulky or heavy. Perfect size and takes all movement out of videos while walking or moving.
Love this item." — Thomas
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger you'll honestly be mad you didn't know about before now
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. It folds out from a small square into a rectangular charging pad with a spot for your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch to charge all at the same time. It'll save so much space in your bag. It's available in six colors. Promising review:
"I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers. I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
An easy adhesive phone card holder to keep all your credit cards and cash on your person, because if there's ONE thing you know you'll never lose, it's your phone
Wallaroo Wallets
is a small business that specializes in uniquely-designed minimalist wallets. I've used these wallets for four years now, and they are worth every penny! Mine last about six months at a time before they get dingy enough to replace, and easily hold three cards and a five dollar bill. I've never had any issues with them un-sticking off the phone case, and they're super easy to pull off. It makes my life so much easier not to carry a wallet around, plus I never lose my ID! It's available in 14 colors. Promising review: "
The Wallaroo phone wallet is a must have for any cell phone owner. The quality of the leather and design of the wallet is superb. I recently went on vacation and purchased my Walleroo before my trip. It was so convenient to carry my ID, credit card and hotel key and not have to carry my actual wallet.
This is a great product that I highly recommend." — Todd Smithson
A reusable, delightfully portable gel lint roller for quick lil' touch-ups both at-home and abroad
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok a bunch of times and finally decided to get it. I hate the paper lint rollers, they never seem to work that well and I hate that I have to throw them away. This is awesome because it fits right in my bag, and I’m able to reuse it over and over.
It’s super sticky and works great!" — Ella
A four-pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins to keep things from going "kaboom!!" in your carry-on
Rinseroo
is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet, and travel products. These extend to fit both full-size and travel-size toiletries like shampoo, sunscreen, foundation, or any other liquids you'd rather not find spilled all over your socks and underwear post-flight. Promising review
: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight.
These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" — TAG
A set of portable blackout curtain shades perfect for parents who use them for nap time or anyone staying in a brightly-lit area
They're available in 10 styles and two-packs, and stick to windows with suction cups.
Promising review
: "I got this set to black out rooms when we travel with our baby. They work well, stay up the whole trip, it's easy to customize to the size of the window. Glad we got them, baby slept better while away because we had them." — Bri
A collapsible leakproof water bottle
Promising review:
"I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all
. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" — Brittany
A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits on various airlines
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly'sTikTok of the digital luggage scale
in action. Promising reviews:
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." — Robert
A machine-washable Airplane Pocket tray cover designed to slide seamlessly over an airplane tray to create an instant, deeply convenient hub
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table
cover in action. Airplane Pockets
is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products. Promising review:
"I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle.
It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too
. Highly recommend it." — Sue G.
A ridiculously beloved, "Shark Tank"-featured Click & Carry grocery bag carrier to help you lift bulky, heavy bags while you're traveling
Click & Carry
is a "Shark Tank" and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories. Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A hybrid hair tools travel bag/heat-resistant mat with lots of space for all your curling and straightening needs, plus a flap closure you can rest them on
Promising review:
"I thought this bag was just going to be something heat proof for my curling iron, but it is so much more all the little pouches and zippered areas and extra compartments! Everything I need for hair is going to be encompassed in this one bag. I’m so glad I bought it." — Karen Lynn Smith
A Snooz Go sleeper that's a travel-friendly sound machine, Bluetooth speaker and night light all in one
Promising review
: "It has drastically improved my sleep (and drowned out noisy neighbors and dogs) over the past week. It's super compact and I love the option for different (and nonlooping) sounds. I use it every night in my bedroom, but I'm looking forward to bringing it on future vacations too!" — Alex M.
A set of silicone "EarPlanes" designed with a twist-on structure to help relieve pressure that hurts your ears during altitude changes during landing and takeoff
Reviewers also swear by these for driving through altitude changes in the mountains and for helping with sinus pressure pain!
Promising review:
"This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane.
My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free.
You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude.
" — Thomasina
A 60-pack of chewable toothpaste tablets so you have one less thing to worry about going "kaboom!!" in your carry-on
Promising review
: "I took these on a three-week trip to Europe. Didn't have to put them in my liquids bag. You chew them (don't swallow), then brush. It doesn't seem like they'd work, but they did. My teeth felt clean after using. Good purchase." — Pattipeg S. Harjo
A minimalist-style silicone makeup bag because this case is so easy to clean that you'll never have to replace it, not even when all of your liquid-based makeup leaks on the plane
This also features a double magnetic closure to keep everything secure, and designed with a flat style for easier packing. It's available in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this item. So versatile. You can use for makeup, a book at the beach, or an e-reader to protect from sand or water in your bag. Many uses." — Amazon Customer
A dry shampoo powder just as effective as the beloved aerosol ones that you might have trouble packing in a carry-on, if they're too big (not to mention these are much more environmentally friendly!)
Hair Dance
is a U.S.-based cruelty-free, vegan small business that specializes in haircare products. Promising review:
"I was a little unsure about this product but wanted it for vacation to limit aerosols or liquids. I am mind blown! It smells great, doesn’t leave a residue and both volumizes and keeps my hair looking fresh
. It also lasts for much longer than an aerosol if you’re someone who uses this daily or every other day. The bottle is small enough to not take up space, but I’ve had my first bottle for months and am barely through half.
This will be my go-to from now on." — E
A two-in-one contacts and glasses case
This includes a compartment for glasses as well as a separate one with space for your contacts, a tweezer and contact lens solution. It comes in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"Because of my job, I live out of a suitcase, and I am always worried if I need an extra set of contacts or a spare pair of eyeglasses. This is perfect, because I just put it in the bottom of my suitcase, and I am confident I have them both in one place. I got the pink case, and it’s very cute. Very happy with this purchase." — N. Rivera
A set of two TSA-friendly travel bottles with pumps
Promising review:
"I've traveled with this thing for about two years now — doesn’t leak whatsoever!!! I’ve used so many travel sized bottles and most of them leak or break. It’s good enough for a week or two vacay!" — Rashai Kailiwai
A portable hair tie hub to make you the Hair Tie Hero you want to see in the world
Hair Tie Hub
is a small business that specializes in hair tie organizing keychains. Each carries three hair ties and easily attaches to gym bags, purses, keys and more! Get it one of three colors. Promising review
: "If you're anything like us, you are always forgetting a hair tie. Adding this to my keychain has been very useful. We are never having to scrounge around a purse or the car for one when we need it." — Muhammad Wasiq Maskeen
A portable hanging luggage organizer for the ultimate lazy unpacker hack
This works with your existing suitcase, unlike similar models that come pre-built into more expensive suitcases! All you have to do is pack your clothes in this, fold it into your suitcase, and then magically unfurl it in a hotel closet for access to all your stuff. Guess who's going to be the first one to the hotel pool after check in??? (You. It's you.) It's available in four colors and several sets.Promising review:
"I was able to pack seven outfits and have way more space in this organizer. I just packed the clothes in the organizer, closed it up, and placed it in my carry on. Once I got to the hotel, I just hung it in my closet. It would be perfect for cruises since their is never any drawer space and very little room to move around." — jess
A cult-favorite adjustable infinity pillow designed with 360-degree support to best cushion your neck
The pillow is made with a breathable, super soft bamboo fabric and is fully machine-washable. It comes in 10 colors. Promising review: "
We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest… anything.
It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." — Tom Shaw
A three-pack of storage scrunchies perfect for anyone who needs an extra pocket
LokiStashed
is a California-based small business that specializes in unique and practical hair accessories. These are handy enough to hold little items like lip balm and mini hand sanitizers, and are a great discreet way to hold cash when you're on the move. Promising review:
"I got these scrunchies so I could stash away money, lip balm, and car/house keys while enjoying a hike, at the beach, or going to festivals ... basically places where you don't want to be worried about carrying a lot or you don't want people to know where your stuff is.
I have very long thick hair and the scrunchie will go around my hair twice while in a ponytail or bun and it is comfortable." — Amazon Customer
An intty-bitty travel face ice roller because taking a trip doesn't mean your face doesn't deserve the best part of its oh-so-soothing wakeup routine!
Promising review
: "I bought this because I wake up in the morning with very puffy eyes and my jaw is always sore from overnight grinding.
I’m not going to say this is a cure all, but it is extremely soothing to roll on the skin. It isn’t excessively cold to where my skin burns when using it, and it’s small and slim enough to pop in luggage when traveling
." — Liz
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.