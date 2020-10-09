Newman From ‘Seinfeld’ Doesn't Mail It In When Calling Out Trump

Newman is back, and this time he’s got a new nemesis. (Congrats, Jerry! You’re off the hook.)
In the lead up to the election, President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the integrity of mail-in voting, despite there being no reported evidence of widespread fraud. Now, actor Wayne Knight apparently reprises his famous “Seinfeld” character to hit back (though the ad calls him “your friendly local mail carrier”).
In a new ad from political action committee PACRONYM, Knight calls out the Trump administration for a “systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail” in a very Newman-like way.
“They’ve had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail, but everybody knows that the only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman,” Knight says. “They’ve shortened working hours. They’ve got missing mailboxes. They’re decommissioning sweet, sweet sorting machines to try to delay voting by mail.”
The actor encourages voting early or applying for a mail-in ballot and getting it in “as soon as possible.” He also finishes with a message directed at Trump himself.
“All right, Donnie. You know those tax returns, the ones you don’t want anyone seeing? You should never have mailed those,” Knight says, adding Newman’s maniacal laugh.
When you control the mail, you control .... information. And no one knows that better than Newman. See the character’s seeming return in the ad below.