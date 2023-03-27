Mississippi News Anchor Off The Air After Dropping Snoop Dogg Quote

A Mississippi news anchor’s usage of a catchphrase popularized by Snoop Dogg has reportedly left her off the air since earlier this month.

Barbie Bassett, a journalist and meteorologist with Jackson-based news station WLBT, dropped the line “fo’ shizzle my nizzle” during a discussion on the rapper’s wine business on March 8, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

The phrase originates from fellow rapper E-40′s usage of an “izzle” suffix, Dictionary.com noted, and – in part – refers to a racial epithet.

Longtime Mississippi news anchor appears to no longer be employed with the news team after saying, "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" on airhttps://t.co/O5tFTsac1g pic.twitter.com/hs01IyVQaL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 24, 2023

Bassett, who has not made a post to her Facebook page since March 8, no longer appears on the news station’s website, the Clarion Ledger noted.

WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry, in a message to the Clarion Ledger, wrote that the station is “unable to comment on personnel matters.”

Bassett’s absence from the station comes after she made a controversial comment about a Black reporter’s grandmother in October.

Bassett, in an apology, said she did not intentionally use the term and apologized to the reporter for the “insensitive and hurtful” comment.

“Now, I would like to apologize to you. That is not the heart of who I am. And for that, I humbly ask for your forgiveness and I apologize to everyone I have offended. I will learn from this and participate in training so I can better understand our history and our people,” Bassett said.

“I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake.”

WLBT anchor Howard Ballou, prior to the apology, noted that the station had “meaningful internal conversations and discussions” following Bassett’s remark.

