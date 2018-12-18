A fun compilation of the year’s “Best News Bloopers” posted Monday features mistakes on all fronts of live broadcasts.

But the weather reporters emerged as the true stars, including the guy who called for “drist and mizzle” and the woman whose mangling of the word “precipitation” forced her to give up and call it rain.

The weather is often hard to predict, but forecasting that reporters will make mistakes is about as easy as saying the sun will rise in the morning.