Newscasters Would Like To Point Out It's August And They Can't Believe It

Can you believe it’s August? Apparently most newscasters can’t.

Jimmy Kimmel put together a mashup on August 1 showing 20 of the nation’s newscasters being very surprised that it is, in fact, already August.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed out the exact same thing last year on, you guessed it, August 1.

“Wait ’til they hear about September, they’re gonna lose their minds,” he said.