Newsmax TV Bans Reporter Over Wacky Rant About Satan, Insects And Drinking Blood

Lara Logan, an ex-CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and former Fox Nation host, has been barred from future appearances on right-wing cable news network Newsmax TV following a bizarre, conspiracy theory-laden rant on Wednesday.

Bolling, at the start of the interview, touted Logan as a good friend and referred to her as an “investigative journalist extraordinaire” before her absurd spiel.

Logan, while responding to Bolling’s inquiry about whether God is OK with a closed U.S. border, said the question is much bigger than that before slipping into a bizarre rant about how an open border is the work of the devil.

“He knows the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world through all of these people who are his stooges and his... servants,” Logan said.

“And they may think that they’re going to become gods, that’s what they tell us, you’ve all known [historian Yuval Noah] Harari and all the rest of them at the World Economic Forum. You know, the ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that they dine on the blood of children, those are the people, right? They’re not going to win. They’re not going to win.”

Lara Logan says "the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world," adding "The ones who want us eating insects, cockroaches, and that while they dine on the blood of children...They're not going to win" pic.twitter.com/S6W4GgbAJh — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 20, 2022

Logan also claimed that she spoke to a man claiming to have infiltrated “a global cabal at the U.N. level” and spewed that there’s a plan for “100 million illegal immigrants” to take over America.

Lara Logan reveals to Newsmax that she spoke to a man who said “he infiltrated the global cabal at the UN,” and had papers to prove they had a plan to “infiltrate 100 million illegal immigrants” to “dilute the pool of patriots” so they could take over the US. pic.twitter.com/gG6dTLsMko — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2022