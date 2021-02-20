Newsmax Airs Whole Segment Attacking Biden's Senior Dog, Champ

Newsmax, the conservative cable channel beloved by the ex-president, sunk to a new low on Friday evening by compiling a panel to disparage President Joe Biden’s aging German Shepherd, Champ.

“Did you see the dog? I want to show you something I noticed,” began self-proclaimed dog lover Greg Kelly, who has previously used his show to push conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Kelly then showed a photograph of the 12-year-old, slightly graying Champ lying in what appears to be the Oval Office.

“That dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care,” he stated, without evidence.

Newsmax guest attacks Biden's dogs for being dirty and "unlike a presidential dog" pic.twitter.com/6yitOlM765 — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) February 20, 2021

Champ is one of the Biden family’s two German Shepherds. The other, Major, is a 3-year-old rescue (and the first shelter dog to make a home in the White House).

“I don’t know how much love and care he is getting,” Kelly continued, adding, unnecessarily: “This dog looks like, I’m sorry, from the junkyard.”

The Newsmax host then brought on two guests. One, Craig Shirley, joined the bizarre criticism of Champ, saying the dog looks “very dirty and disheveled and very unlike a presidential dog.”

Newsmax ― and Kelly in particular ― has provided Trump a safe haven from criticism in the wake of his election loss, with the host claiming as late as mid-December that he thought there was still a good chance Trump could be sworn in for a second term.

First Dogs Beat: Major Biden in the Oval Office, with @flotus in the Diplomatic Reception Room and Major and Champ on the South Lawn. #DOTUS

(📸 WH) pic.twitter.com/MYx5UWNGcF — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 14, 2021

Earlier this month, Biden pups Champ and Major made a notable appearance in a public service announcement with first lady Jill Biden on the importance of wearing masks as the pandemic continues — “even while walking your dog,” Biden said.