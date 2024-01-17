What's Hot

Newsmax Interview Gets Weird As Some Guy In His Underwear Wanders In

Right-wing pundit Dick Morris was speaking from what appeared to be a living room as the man strolled through.
An interview Tuesday on the conservative Newsmax network took an awkward turn when a man clad in an undershirt and either boxers or shorts strolled by.

The moment came as host Rob Schmitt spoke with commentator Dick Morris about Monday’s the Iowa caucus results.

Morris, speaking from what appeared to be a living room, was giving his take when a door behind him opened up and the man stepped out and walked through:

Mediaite reports that the underwear man was not mentioned or acknowledged during the conversation.

Morris, once an adviser to Bill Clinton, who left the Democratic president’s 1996 reelection campaign after a sex scandal, has since become a right-wing media figure and Donald Trump supporter.

