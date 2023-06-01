Newsmax Reports Drone Strike In Moscow With Images From Iowa Building Collapse

Newsmax was way off in its coverage of a drone strike in Moscow ― by about 5,000 miles. On Tuesday, the far-right channel displayed images of the apartment collapse in Davenport, Iowa, as host Greta Van Susteren told of the “disturbing” attack in the Russian capital. (Watch the video below.)

One clue for viewers that something might be amiss was the English “Tow Away Zone” sign in one of the photos, Mediaite noted.

Photos of the Iowa collapse were dramatic, while footage of the attack in Moscow, which Newsmax also included, wasn’t as compelling.

Newsmax didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

The drones caused “insignificant damage,” the Moscow mayor said, and five of the unmanned aircraft were shot down while three others had their signals jammed, The Associated Press reported. Two people were injured, but did not require hospitalization.

Russia blamed Ukraine, which has sought to expel its neighbor since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine denied involvement, according to the BBC.

In Iowa, the partial collapse of the downtown Davenport building on Tuesday has left five residents unaccounted for. One survivor’s leg was amputated so she could be rescued from the rubble, AP noted.