Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Calls Trump's Call To Raffensperger 'Perfect'

The right-wing network’s continued support for the lame duck president despite an audio recording of wrongdoing should come as no surprise ― but “perfect”?

Trump has come under fire for a weekend phone call in which he apparently threatened Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state ― or face prosecution.

“The fake news has lost its mind about that,” Kelly said. ”‘Oh, he should be impeached all over again.’ It’s ridiculous.”

“If you listened to it, it’s totally fine,” Kelly said. “Remember, he said the phone call with the Ukraine president was perfect? It was, and so is this. They are so bad, so bad and trying to make this an issue.”

In a 2019 phone call, Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce a corruption investigation into Biden by withholding military aid. Trump repeatedly called his performance “perfect,” but it led to his impeachment.

As for Trump’s conversation with Raffensperger, Democrats are calling for a criminal probe.

