Right-Wing Comic Cracks 'Overtly' Racist Joke As Newsmax Bit Goes Off The Rails

A comic on Newsmax is getting panned on Twitter after making an “overtly” racist joke about fried chicken on Thursday.

Chrissie Mayr, a comedian who attended Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., spoke on Eric Bolling’s show about Chick-fil-A.

The company, once beloved by conservatives, became the latest victim of right-wing cancel-culture for having a fairly standard policy on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The right freaked out further after video resurfaced of chairman Dan Cathy shining a Black man’s shoes as he spoke out against racism in 2020, after the murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.

Mayr called the clip “humiliating,” according to a clip posted on Mediaite, before taking it even further: “I’m hesitant to make a fried chicken joke, but they sell fried chicken. I don’t know how much more inclusive we can get here.”

Critics were quick to call her out:

Look at this POS @ChrissieMayr being overtly and proudly racist https://t.co/HPUvejyh2Q — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) June 2, 2023

Her knowing she was about to say something very racist. Then said it anyway.



Ps. Boycott @ChickfilA worked and they did change some of their giving practices. But they are not inclusive and I still won’t eat there. https://t.co/FAjaBFn9uo https://t.co/IZMG01jeTh — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) June 2, 2023

YIKES LEVEL OFF THE CHARTS — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) June 2, 2023

Dropped the dog whistle and went straight for the bullhorn https://t.co/7LW4ohQTpW — Detroit Sports Optimist (@MSUFan313) June 2, 2023

She’s a comedian? OKKK — Frank Marin (@FrankRiveraMar1) June 2, 2023

Good lord.@ChrissieMayr about Chick-fil-A:



"They sell fried chicken. I don't know how much more inclusive we can get here." https://t.co/ugvKxJpkcc — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 2, 2023

Announcing to the world on national television that you're a raging racist is so on brand for Republicans. https://t.co/TdZahbMawV — Democracy's Anger Translator (@LostMyDisguise) June 2, 2023

Uh, is she saying what I think she's saying? https://t.co/fHLjeDdzt7 — Adam A. Donaldson (@adamadonaldson) June 2, 2023

So they’ve done away with the dog whistles altogether? https://t.co/XAjEakgMxW — Jad (@PGiantB) June 2, 2023