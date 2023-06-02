Right-Wing Comic Cracks 'Overtly' Racist Joke As Newsmax Bit Goes Off The Rails

A comic on Newsmax is getting panned on Twitter after making an “overtly” racist joke about fried chicken on Thursday.
Chrissie Mayr, a comedian who attended Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., spoke on Eric Bolling’s show about Chick-fil-A.
The company, once beloved by conservatives, became the latest victim of right-wing cancel-culture for having a fairly standard policy on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The right freaked out further after video resurfaced of chairman Dan Cathy shining a Black man’s shoes as he spoke out against racism in 2020, after the murder of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism.
Mayr called the clip “humiliating,” according to a clip posted on Mediaite, before taking it even further: “I’m hesitant to make a fried chicken joke, but they sell fried chicken. I don’t know how much more inclusive we can get here.”
Critics were quick to call her out: