Newsmax White House Reporter Permanently Banned From Twitter

Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson was permanently banned from Twitter on Tuesday for repeatedly violating its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

Robinson had returned to the platform just hours earlier after a 7-day suspension for claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine contained some kind of satanic bioluminescent marker that allowed people to be tracked.

After her account was reinstated Tuesday, she received her fifth violation and as a result was suspended permanently, a Twitter spokesperson told The Hill. She had more than 440,000 followers.

After being reinstated, the White House Correspondent for Newsmax lasted a whole 6 hours today. pic.twitter.com/axjx4CwOG0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 9, 2021

Newsmax, a right-wing network known for promoting conspiracy theories, also dismissed Robinson’s claims as false and took her off the airwaves last week.

“Newsmax is currently reviewing the posts and during that period Ms. Robinson will not be on air but continue with duties for the network,” the outlet said in a statement at the time.

Robinson has a long history of spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. In April 2020, she endorsed a conspiracy theory that Bill Gates was funding vaccine research so that he could track people.