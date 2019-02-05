Former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) attempted to defend President Donald Trump’s extensive “executive time” on Monday with a comparison to Britain’s wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill.

It did not go over well on Twitter.

Gingrich tweeted that “the distortions of the hate Trump movement are never more obvious than in the reaction to the President’s leaked schedule,” which Axios published over the weekend.

Trump’s day-to-day schedules for the past three months purportedly showed that more than 300 hours of his work time was unstructured.

“The ignorance of history of the current elites is pathetic,” Gingrich added, before invoking the late British leader. “Churchill slept late, worked late, took a nap every afternoon ( getting into his pajamas).”

The distortions of the hate Trump movement are never more obvious than in the reaction to the President’s leaked schedule. The ignorance of history of the current elites is pathetic. Churchill slept late, worked late, took a nap every afternoon ( getting into his pajamas). More — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2019

In further tweets, Gingrich praised Trump ― and said that if the “schedule leads to all this he should be applauded for his focus.”

Presidential schedules(like all leaders) should be based on achievement not activity. Reagan spent every August at the ranch. Washingtonians were appalled. Reagan came back refreshed and refocused. It made him more effective. Morr to come — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2019

We have continued economic growth,continued wage growth, continued job creation,progress in Chinese trade talks,trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, progress in strengthening NATO, progress in Venezuela,if Trump’s schedule leads to all this he should be applauded for his focus — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2019

Twitter users, however, explained why they were angry with the comparison to Churchill:

Churchill fought nazis Trump defends them. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 4, 2019

Churchill wrote more books than Trump has ever read. — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) February 4, 2019

Your audacity to compare Trump to Churchill makes you an even bigger ignoramus than I originally thought. By current elites, I assume you are referring to those that have opposable thumbs and rational thoughts? I know types like that are rather intimidating to folks like you. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) February 4, 2019

Remember when you called Obama the best “food-stamp president” you dumb racist shit? pic.twitter.com/HEw7yjYQss — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) February 4, 2019

Churchill read. Churchill listened to others who knew more than he. Churchill wasn’t born a millionaire.

Churchill wasn’t a laughing stock. But go on... — Nick Martin (@NutherNikki) February 4, 2019

Churchill did not sleep late. He awoke about 7:30, and read newspapers and documents while in bed. More broadly, apart from both being carbon-based life forms, it's hard to think of two individuals less alike than Churchill and Trump. https://t.co/SR9ES4JuGh — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) February 4, 2019

Churchill fought in WWI and saved Britain during WWII. Trump faked bone spurs to avoid military service. There is no comparison. — TDP (@TDPattillo) February 4, 2019

Newt just made it worse: Winston Churchill fought the Nazis - Trump defends them as "Fine people" - Newt Gingrich Defends Trump Spending Hours a Day Doing Nothing: Churchill Took Naps in His Pajamas https://t.co/SMrKK3D4y6 via @mediaite — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 4, 2019