Newt Gingrich Calls On Florida Republican To Back Away From 'Insane' Bill

The proposed “Information Dissemination” bill, introduced by Florida Sen. Jason Brodeur (R), targets bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), cabinet members and state legislators, NBC News reported.

Brodeur has referred to paid bloggers as “lobbyists who write instead of talk” and his efforts to pass the bill didn’t please Gingrich.

“The idea that bloggers criticizing a politician should register with the government is insane,” wrote Gingrich in a tweet.

“It is an embarrassment that it is a Republican state legislator in Florida who introduced a bill to that effect. He should withdraw it immediately.”

Brodeur’s proposed bill also received criticism from Clay Calvert, a University of Florida professor emeritus of law who dubbed it “highly problematic.”