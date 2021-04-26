Newt Gingrich: Gay Pride Flag At U.S. Embassies Is 'Deliberately Anti-American'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich flew his divisive flag on Fox News Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

The politician-turned-right-wing commentator put his outrageous spin on Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorizing U.S. embassies to fly the gay pride rainbow flag. The flag would be on display for “the duration of the 2021 Pride season,” which includes Pride Month in June, according to a State Department cable cited by news reports.

Gingrich said the Biden administration move “is attacking people of traditional values.” In contrast, former President Donald Trump rejected embassy requests to fly the pride flag.

Egged on by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, Gingrich launched an incendiary takedown of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“Look, I think that the left has decided they’re going to try to push all the regular Americans into a corner where they either have to fight, in which case they’ll be attacked by the news media, or they have to just cave and hide,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich, who last month said “It’s an America in which transgender dominates Christianity and Judaism,” continued flailing at the LGBTQ community in his Fox News interview.

“If you listed every idiotic thing that the Biden administration has done in the first 100 days, you’d begin to realize whether it’s threatening everybody who believes in the Second Amendment, or it’s attacking everybody who believes in right to life, or it is attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world,” he fussed.

“You just go down item by item and it’s almost like they have a checklist of what can we do that will really truly infuriate traditional Americans. I have never seen anything like it and somebody asked me this afternoon, I told them I couldn’t imagine any administration which has been this deliberately anti-American and this deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of American people. Literally, in over 200 years of history, I can’t think of a single administration that has been this radical and this hostile.”