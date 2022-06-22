Newt Gingrich's Kamala Harris Insult Barrage Might Be Beneath Even Him

Far-right pot-stirrer Newt Gingrich mocked Vice President Kamala Harris’ qualifications to be president on Fox News Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

The former House speaker, a guest on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” launched a dismissive, demeaning and somewhat racist broadside against the veep, frequently mentioned as a possible Democratic successor to President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Gingrich attacked her intelligence and called her a prospect “crazy enough to satisfy the left” who checks the box of “being a woman of color.”

“She doesn’t know anything, she doesn’t know how to learn anything, she’s inarticulate, and she’s not sure what the big words mean anyway,” he said.

Gingrich previously said Harris “may be the dumbest person ever elected vice president in American history.”

If Biden doesn’t seek reelection, Harris would be the leading Democratic candidate to replace him by a fairly wide margin, according to a recent poll. Biden has said he intends to stand for reelection, especially if Donald Trump runs.

Advertisement

Gingrich called the prospect of Harris assuming the presidency under “terrible” circumstances “horrifying.”