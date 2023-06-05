Newt Gingrich Makes Shameless Election Fraud Claims Enabled By Maria Bartiromo

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday set the table for guest Newt Gingrich to spew infuriating falsehoods about Democrats and elections. (Watch the video below.)

“Democrats have a passion for stealing them,” the Republican former House speaker said without a hint of shame.

Advertisement

Gingrich, a Fox News contributor, also claimed without evidence that union workers railroaded nursing-home residents to vote for Democrats, and that fair elections are now impossible.

Bartiromo was a prominent figure in Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News in which it said the network falsely claimed machines were rigged in 2020. The channel agreed to pay $787.5 million in its settlement of the suit.

But there she was on Sunday throwing obvious setup questions to Gingrich so he could spout more right-wing claptrap about election “integrity.” Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump continues to use his 2020 defeat as a campaign platform, encouraging the likes of Bartiromo to extend the conversation on the air. However, Mediaite noted that Bartiromo and Gingrich were careful to make no specific allegations.

“Are the Republicans doing enough to ensure a free and fair election in 2024?” Bartiromo asked Gingrich.

Advertisement

“I think it’s probably almost impossible under current law to ensure an accurate election,” Gingrich replied. “And I think the only Republican strategy in the long run is to pick issues and win by margins so big that they can’t steal it. If you have a very close election, Democrats have a passion for stealing them.”

And then this unsubstantiated doozy from the former lawmaker:

“When you have the local union, which takes care of people in a nursing home going in to vote, the people who literally don’t cognitively know what they’re doing, you know that that union is going to vote every single one of them for a Democrat no matter what their personal beliefs were,” Gingrich said, perhaps referring to Trump claims that have been debunked.

“In states dominated by Democrats, like New York, Illinois, California, you just have to assume that the machine will steal as much as it can,” he added.

“Wow!” Bartiromo said.

Bartiromo has been named as a defendant in Smartmatic’s pending suit that claims Fox News repeated falsehoods that Smartmatic voting machines tilted the election in President Joe Biden’s favor.

Trafalgar voting group pollster Robert Cahaly got the ball rolling in the segment by stoking fears of “untraceable” votes.