Newt Gingrich: Nancy Pelosi And Chuck Schumer Should Be On Trial, Not Trump

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich on Wednesday called the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump a “pathetic joke” and said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) should be on trial instead. (See the video below.)

On a day that impeachment managers showed what they contended was compelling video evidence of the violent mob stoked by the former president’s lies, Fox News host Laura Ingraham revved up her guest by claiming Democrats were always denying Trump’s legitimacy.

“Donald Trump is a mortal threat to the entire world of the left,” replied Gingrich, a former House speaker. “He is such a deep threat that anything they to do stop him is by definition legitimate. This whole thing is a tragic, pathetic joke, which undermines the United States.”

Gingrich added: “This is a mock trial in which the party of Hollywood has put together a series of films designed to make us so upset, that we have to have somebody to be upset at ― and they’re saying Donald Trump’s the right person ... You could make a much better case that Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and others deserve to be the people on trial ― not Donald Trump.”

Ingraham said she hoped Trump’s legal team “has similar slick production value when they put on their case.”

Gingrich’s bizarre statement wasn’t the first time a Republican blamed Democratic leaders for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) last month pinned the responsibility on Pelosi. “It’s her job to provide Capitol security,” he said. He made a similar nonsensical allegation on Wednesday.