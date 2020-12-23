But even more outrageous was a tangent declaring that President Donald Trump followed science in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gingrich, now a right-wing media personality, wrote that the “elite liberal media ... blamed President Trump for the global pandemic even as he did literally everything top scientists instructed.”

In reality, Trump and his administration falsely downplayed the threat of the virus as presented by scientists, even though the president knew early on it was lethal. He pushed unproven and dangerous treatments and attempted to discredit White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci. He promoted a rapid reopening of the country, defying scientists’ pleas for caution. And he mocked research-based safety guidelines like social distancing and mask-wearing.

He also attempted to stoke fear in his base by warning in October that his then-opponent Biden “will listen to the scientists.” As if this were dangerous.

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images Newt Gingrich's op-ed for The Washington Examiner was a doozy.

Since his election defeat, Trump has mostly ignored the pandemic’s mounting toll.

While Biden has given the Trump administration some credit for fast-tracking the development of vaccines, U.S. deaths have now passed 323,000 as COVID-19 patients push hospitals to the brink. A full vaccine rollout remains perhaps months away.

As for Biden’s decisive victory, Gingrich again took liberties with reality.

“Nor do I have any interest in pretending that the current result is legitimate or honorable,” wrote Gingrich, whose article was retweeted by Trump. “It is simply the final stroke of a four-year establishment-media power grab. It has been perpetrated by people who have broken the law, cheated the country of information, and smeared those of us who believe in America over China, history over revisionism, and the liberal ideal of free expression over cancel culture.”

He added: “I write this in genuine sorrow, because I think we are headed toward a serious, bitter struggle in America. This extraordinary, coordinated four-year power grab threatens the fabric of our country and the freedom of every American.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!