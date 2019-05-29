Twitter Users Hilariously Burn Newt Gingrich's Attempts To Defend 'President Trumpo'

Newt Gingrich attempted to defend President Donald Trump’s innocence on Wednesday, but his message was thwarted by a handful of typos and a few falsehoods.

He also gave Trump-haters a fun new nickname to use against the president.

The former speaker of the House attacked special counsel Robert Mueller ― whom Gingrich called “Muller” ― on Twitter for trying “to have iut boith ways” at his press conference earlier that day on the findings of the Russia investigation.

Gingrich said:

“If he thought President Trumpo was guilty of something he should have said he was guilty of something. Ken Starr used the word guilty 11 times on 11 different counts in his report on President Clinton. If not guilty Trump is innocent.”

Muller tried today to have iut boith ways. If he thought President Trumpo was guilty of something he should have said he was guilty of something. Ken Starr used the word guilty 11 times on 11 different counts in his report on President Clinton. If not guilty Trump is innocent. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) May 29, 2019

RawStory noted that besides the typos, Gingrich’s facts are wrong:

“As Mueller and countless legal experts have explained, the DOJ does not accuse anyone of a crime unless they are willing to and can bring charges. Mueller in Wednesday morning’s remarks said just that, adding to do so would be unfair.”

Many Twitter users also felt obliged to point out Gingrich’s errors to him.

Except unlike Mueller, Ken Starr was an Independent Counsel, separate from DOJ and reporting to Congress pursuant to a now-expired statute. But you knew that and want to mislead-o the people-o. — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) May 29, 2019

Hypocrisy defined.



How’s your 3rd wife’s ambassadorship gonna by Newt? pic.twitter.com/RlVvxFyOVP — Trinity Resists (@TrinityResists) May 29, 2019

Ken Starr was working for Congress-not the DOJ. He could use the word 'guilty' because his employer could act on it. Not so here. If he used the word 'guilty', POTUS would be accused w/o opportunity to defend his innocence. Come'on Newt...u r supposed to understand this stuff. — rickungar (@rickungar) May 29, 2019

Some people had questions. Lots of questions.

1. Are you sure you want to be citing Ken Starr on matters of guilt or innocence right now?

2. It was pretty clear that Mueller wasn't having "iut" both ways. Maybe listen more carefully?

3. I hope #PresidentTrumpo doesn't become a trending hashtag. — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) May 29, 2019

Others had theories, taking a dig at Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s own typing misadventures in the process.

Newt Gingrich has apparently been taking classes at the Giuliani School of Typing. https://t.co/M1SRDJGKHa — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 29, 2019

Some who weren’t fans of Gingrich did concede his tweet did one good thing for humanity:

This is the nickname we’ve been waiting for #PresidentTrumpo — Maxine Baptiste (@brownsugar7878) May 29, 2019

Is it me or is Trumpo the perfect clown name? #PresidentTrumpo https://t.co/OR08WHuXrn — Magnolia Sabrian Kay (@SabrianKay) May 29, 2019