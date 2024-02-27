Newt Gingrich's WTF Term For Michelle Obama Must Be Heard To Be Believed

Newt Gingrich said Monday that Michelle Obama was “more racially intense” than former President Barack Obama, which would hurt her chances as a potential candidate for president. (Listen to the clip below.)
During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s radio show, the GOP former House speaker opined on possible substitutes for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election amid concerns around his mental capacity. Gingrich predicted that a run by California Gov. Gavin Newsom would “disintegrate” and said Michelle Obama “is not going to run,” presumably in reference to speculation about the ex-first lady replacing Biden.
Both Gingrich and Hannity agreed that the notion was off-base, but Gingrich didn’t stop there, as he went on to explore Michelle Obama’s prospects with sketchy terminology.
“First of all, she’s more radical than Barack, and she’s more racially intense than Barack,” he said.
The frequent Fox News guest continued his eyebrow-raising assessment of the former first lady.
“And she can’t explain the amount of money they’ve got, the size of their mansion. I mean, you know, they managed for eight years to live out a myth that was a lie — that they were really normal everyday people, but they’re not,” Gingrich said. “And they’re both radicals, but she’s much like Hillary is much more radical than Bill Clinton. Michelle is more radical than Barack. And that would not work very well in a national campaign.”
Gingrich figured the Democrats were “stuck” with Biden and that anyone else would be weaker.
Michelle Obama continues to be a target of the right. Donald Trump Jr. snidely compared her to a hulking former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker in a recent Instagram post deemed “racist” and “misogynistic.”