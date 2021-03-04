Newt Gingrich Makes Bonkers Transgender Claim On Fox News

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich took right-wing criticism of President Joe Biden’s policy initiatives to WTF levels on Fox News Wednesday. (Watch the clip below.)

Host Tucker Carlson had earlier accused Biden of pushing “deeply divisive” policies on LGBTQ equality and immigrant rights ― and Gingrich ran with it.

He declared the Biden administration was in a “sprint to radicalism” to create an America of “racial deep inequality” that is “anti-white” and “anti-Asian.”

He then uttered this head-scratcher:

“It’s an America in which transgender dominates Christianity and Judaism.”

Gingrich did not elaborate in his brief interview on Carlson’s prime time show.

Carlson complained before introducing Gingrich that Biden’s policies “would force girls’ sports teams to take biological men.”

Several states are pursuing measures to restrict LGBTQ rights under the guise of addressing phony concerns about transgender athletes having an advantage in women’s sports.