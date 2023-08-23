Newt Gingrich Scorched For 'Delusional' Rant About Terrible Presidential Traits

Newt Gingrich has described traits that he apparently cannot comprehend from an American president, and critics think he might be projecting just a tad.
“How can you have a commander in chief who’s totally out of touch with reality?” the former GOP House speaker said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
“Who makes up a story which is a lie? Who has no understanding of the scale of the disaster which has occurred? Who literally has no empathy for the human beings around him?”
To the surprise of social media users, Gingrich was referring to President Joe Biden, not his predecessor.
The former lawmaker was joining the chorus of conservative voices criticizing Biden over his trip to wildfire-ravaged Maui.
Republicans have attacked the president for what they perceive to be a lack of empathy and tact, in part because he patted and made a comment about a search-and-rescue dog.
Social media critics largely agreed with Gingrich’s remarks, but thought they were perhaps more appropriately directed at the man who once tossed paper towels to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, suggested injecting cleaning projects as a cure for a deadly virus killing thousands of Americans, misled the public about the path of a storm so he wouldn’t look bad for getting it wrong, and attempted to overturn an election.
“Does he know Donald Trump is not the president anymore?” the Republicans Against Trump account posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Check out some of the other reactions below: