Newt Gingrich Scorched For 'Delusional' Rant About Terrible Presidential Traits

Newt Gingrich has described traits that he apparently cannot comprehend from an American president, and critics think he might be projecting just a tad.

“How can you have a commander in chief who’s totally out of touch with reality?” the former GOP House speaker said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“Who makes up a story which is a lie? Who has no understanding of the scale of the disaster which has occurred? Who literally has no empathy for the human beings around him?”

To the surprise of social media users, Gingrich was referring to President Joe Biden, not his predecessor.

Gingrich: How can you have a commander in chief who is totally out of touch with reality, who makes up a story which is a lie, who has no understanding of the scale of the disaster which has occurred, who has literally has no empathy for the human beings around him. pic.twitter.com/GwGUBnyISw — Acyn (@Acyn) August 23, 2023

The former lawmaker was joining the chorus of conservative voices criticizing Biden over his trip to wildfire-ravaged Maui.

Social media critics largely agreed with Gingrich’s remarks, but thought they were perhaps more appropriately directed at the man who once tossed paper towels to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, suggested injecting cleaning projects as a cure for a deadly virus killing thousands of Americans, misled the public about the path of a storm so he wouldn’t look bad for getting it wrong, and attempted to overturn an election.

“Does he know Donald Trump is not the president anymore?” the Republicans Against Trump account posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

This is what D bags like Gingrich do. They project and go after Democrats' strengths. It's all a strategy. It's why they went after Kerry's war record and why they are going after Biden's empathy and character.



Sickening. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 23, 2023

yes, newt, can you imagine somebody who would say something, perhaps in a tv interview, that would demonstrate such total disconnection from reality, to such an oddly specific and detailed level, that their ignorance must be understood as a purposeful rewriting of fact? https://t.co/vint1cq0cX — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) August 23, 2023

*rolls tape of hurricane map with Sharpie…paper towel toss to hurricane victims…* https://t.co/Td1F6CJA1J — Jennifer Harris (@jwharris) August 23, 2023

Did @newtgingrich forget Trump’s disastrous trip to Puerto Rico where he “saved everyone” simply by tossing paper towels?



I though Christians were against bearing false witness (but adulterers like Newt and Trump don’t care). https://t.co/jVjXQ6RcFf — Sinead O’Rebellion (@DWhitINger) August 23, 2023

Indeed, Newt. Indeed. — Ian Hague (@eugah) August 23, 2023

Somebody tell him Trump isn't the commander in chief anymore — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) August 23, 2023

When projection by proxy is all you’ve got; https://t.co/mna6YjGUp3 — John Schwartz (@jswatz) August 23, 2023

he's talking about trump right?

or himself? https://t.co/P4VyhS0vaq — Marmel (@Marmel) August 23, 2023

Newt Gingrich has turned on Trump! https://t.co/8SWgqGeS69 — Hart Hanson (@HartHanson) August 23, 2023

Y'all think Newt has forgotten about Trump chucking paper towels at Puerto Ricans like he was on a fucking game show, or was that his great display of empathy? https://t.co/Xju41n1BHa — JT - Twıtter is Dead, Long Live Twıtter (@nihilisticuffs) August 23, 2023