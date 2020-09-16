NOW PLAYING

#Next20: Born Digital

Generation Z: With a 15-second video, they can sell out a product or spark a global movement, they can sell out a product or spark a global movement. Host Brittany Jones-Cooper of BUILD speaks with panelists Ziad Ahmed, Founder and CEO of JUV; Brea Baker, racial and gender justice activist; Roubing Liao, a content creator on TikTok and Julia Terpak, Account Director at JUV about how Gen Z’s influence, networking and scale can be used to promote social good and justice.
