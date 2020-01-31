NFL Stars Sack Trolls In Super Bowl Edition Of Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets'

Jimmy Kimmel got into the upcoming Super Bowl spirit on Thursday with a special NFL edition of his “Mean Tweets” segment.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host asked football stars to read some of the horrible things that people post about them online ― and they didn’t disappoint with their responses.

“That’s fucked up,” the New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fired back at one of the three insulting messages he repeated.

Other players were equally stunned.

