Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Fatally Shot Outside Pennsylvania Bar

Antonio Dennard, a former NFL cornerback, was fatally shot outside a Pennsylvania bar early Sunday, authorities said.
Dennard, 32, was shot outside the Legends Bar & Grill in Reading. He was pronounced dead at a hospital just after 3 a.m., the Muhlenberg Township Police Department said in a statement.
Police said the killing had been declared a homicide, but made no arrests and released no details of the investigation. The Berks County District Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dennard was signed as a cornerback to the practice squads for the Green Bay Packers, the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2012 to 2014 seasons, according to the Reading Eagle. He played college football for Langston University in Oklahoma.