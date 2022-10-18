Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Fatally Shot Outside Pennsylvania Bar

Antonio Dennard is seen playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in 2012. Sam Greenwood via Getty Images

Antonio Dennard, a former NFL cornerback, was fatally shot outside a Pennsylvania bar early Sunday, authorities said.

Dennard, 32, was shot outside the Legends Bar & Grill in Reading. He was pronounced dead at a hospital just after 3 a.m., the Muhlenberg Township Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the killing had been declared a homicide, but made no arrests and released no details of the investigation. The Berks County District Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.