Twitter Can't Help But Make Fun Of Former NFL Player's 'Script' Conspiracy

Former NFL running back Arian Foster’s comments about a “script” in the league had fans – along with some players – making fun of the claim on Wednesday.

Foster, co-host of the “Macrodosing” podcast on conspiracy theories with Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter, said on a recent episode that he and his team were “dedicated” to a script provided by the league.

“That’s what practice was about—it was about practicing the script, this is what goes on, this is what we have to do,” Foster said.

“It’s like WWF, so it’s like we know what’s going to happen but you’ve still got to put on a show.”

Other users decided to make light of Foster’s remarks, nonetheless, as players such as ex-Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III joined those who mocked the claim.

“Reading the End of the Script for 2012,” wrote Griffin in reference to injuries he sustained at the end of the 2012 season and playoffs.

Reading the End of the Script for 2012 https://t.co/DeuLz9ISnq pic.twitter.com/LP9waIx2pc — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 1, 2023

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also used “the script” joke to refer to his team’s most recent loss.

“Smh I might show the script from playoffs!!,” Parsons wrote.

Smh I might show the script from playoffs!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2023

Twitter users also joked about other NFL players following “the script” over the years.

You can read several of their quips below.

Trevor Lawrence when he got the script that he has to throw 4 INTs but gets to lead one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history https://t.co/mL1BBxYaNQ pic.twitter.com/gIbFGjp0bO — ً (@MyTeamHatesMe) February 1, 2023

Justin Herbert when the script says he has to blow a 27-0 lead in his first playoff appearance https://t.co/mL1BBxYaNQ pic.twitter.com/sgJ1LgaImo — ً (@MyTeamHatesMe) February 1, 2023

The Bills in 1990 after being provided an advanced copy of the script outline for the next four seasons pic.twitter.com/3jmKn3ejKd https://t.co/X9A41X9xVh — Del Reid 🦬 (@DelReid) February 1, 2023

Kyle Shanahan reading the 4 QBs and another NFC Championship loss part of the script pic.twitter.com/m8klLhz0O7 https://t.co/Yezo5OfyNP — alex (@SadNinersFan_) February 1, 2023

tom brady getting the script for his career after getting drafted https://t.co/cXcUKwKTZL pic.twitter.com/BMZZuC31jm — Owen (@diIlafan) February 1, 2023

Dan Marino at the table read for his career, realizing the script writers only let him play in one SuperBowl and he loses the game!!😂😂😂 https://t.co/SKMrvqJbKi pic.twitter.com/B3QrcZwoOK — I Ain't Him (@Phincane) February 1, 2023

Marshawn Lynch reading the script for Super Bowl 49 https://t.co/9E6LPJzgM1 pic.twitter.com/ZSpl5E1C0j — Korean Jonah Hill (@JamesDGrambo) February 1, 2023

LaDainian Tomlinson reading the script for the 2006 regular season and playoffs. https://t.co/xv6qiRY8UQ pic.twitter.com/kBDOYYujc0 — ًًً (@Chargers_BoltUp) February 1, 2023