Twitter Can't Help But Make Fun Of Former NFL Player's 'Script' Conspiracy

Former NFL running back Arian Foster remarked that he and his team were “dedicated” to a script provided by the league.
Ben Blanchet

Former NFL running back Arian Foster’s comments about a “script” in the league had fans – along with some players – making fun of the claim on Wednesday.

Foster, co-host of the “Macrodosing” podcast on conspiracy theories with Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter, said on a recent episode that he and his team were “dedicated” to a script provided by the league.

“That’s what practice was about—it was about practicing the script, this is what goes on, this is what we have to do,” Foster said.

“It’s like WWF, so it’s like we know what’s going to happen but you’ve still got to put on a show.”

A number of Twitter users took Foster’s comment as nothing but a joke.

Other users decided to make light of Foster’s remarks, nonetheless, as players such as ex-Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III joined those who mocked the claim.

“Reading the End of the Script for 2012,” wrote Griffin in reference to injuries he sustained at the end of the 2012 season and playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons also used “the script” joke to refer to his team’s most recent loss.

“Smh I might show the script from playoffs!!,” Parsons wrote.

Twitter users also joked about other NFL players following “the script” over the years.

You can read several of their quips below.

