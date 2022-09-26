OUCH! NFL Player Becomes Butt Of New Meme After Accidental Booty Block

A new NFL meme was born on Sunday thanks to a perfectly placed rear end and some really bad... or maybe really good... timing.
In the closing minutes of the game between the Dolphins and Bills, Miami’s Thomas Morstead attempted a punt.
Just one problem: teammate Trent Sherfield’s butt was in the way:
“I’ve never seen a butt punt,” Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters after the game. He added, referring to Sherfield: “Next time, he’s gonna catch it with his butt cheeks, because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”
Buffalo tacked on two points via the safety, but the Dolphins hung on by their rears to win, 21-19.
That’s all that mattered to Sherfield:
The league’s Twitter feed couldn’t resist some puns:
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ― of the infamous 2012 “butt fumble” ― joked on Twitter:
The play caused “buttpunt” to trend on Twitter: