Sports
NFLFootballMiami DolphinsBuffalo Bills

OUCH! NFL Player Becomes Butt Of New Meme After Accidental Booty Block

The "butt punt" incident took place... of course... in the end zone.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off the backside of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) for a safety during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off the backside of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) for a safety during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A new NFL meme was born on Sunday thanks to a perfectly placed rear end and some really bad... or maybe really good... timing.

In the closing minutes of the game between the Dolphins and Bills, Miami’s Thomas Morstead attempted a punt.

Just one problem: teammate Trent Sherfield’s butt was in the way:

“I’ve never seen a butt punt,” Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters after the game. He added, referring to Sherfield: “Next time, he’s gonna catch it with his butt cheeks, because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”

Buffalo tacked on two points via the safety, but the Dolphins hung on by their rears to win, 21-19.

That’s all that mattered to Sherfield:

The league’s Twitter feed couldn’t resist some puns:

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ― of the infamous 2012 “butt fumble” ― joked on Twitter:

The play caused “buttpunt” to trend on Twitter:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community