OUCH! NFL Player Becomes Butt Of New Meme After Accidental Booty Block

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off the backside of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) for a safety during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A new NFL meme was born on Sunday thanks to a perfectly placed rear end and some really bad... or maybe really good... timing.

In the closing minutes of the game between the Dolphins and Bills, Miami’s Thomas Morstead attempted a punt.

Advertisement

Just one problem: teammate Trent Sherfield’s butt was in the way:

is this the greatest photo of all time pic.twitter.com/QhSZ2BiA2o — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

“I’ve never seen a butt punt,” Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters after the game. He added, referring to Sherfield: “Next time, he’s gonna catch it with his butt cheeks, because he’s got strong butt cheeks.”

Buffalo tacked on two points via the safety, but the Dolphins hung on by their rears to win, 21-19.

That’s all that mattered to Sherfield:

My cheeks have a big W tatted on them 😁 — Trent Sherfield (@Channel__10) September 25, 2022

The league’s Twitter feed couldn’t resist some puns:

THE PUNT GOES OUT THE REAR OF THE END ZONE! #FinsUp



📺: #BUFvsMIA on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AgvEitKLgz pic.twitter.com/Ry39X0bkrK — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

Advertisement

Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez ― of the infamous 2012 “butt fumble” ― joked on Twitter:

The play caused “buttpunt” to trend on Twitter:

#ButtPunt will trend. You can bet your ass on that. — JustynTyme (@JustynTyme_) September 25, 2022

"The Butt Punt"



This photo should be right beside the Mona Lisa in The Louvre. https://t.co/rtlUTSDVgz — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) September 25, 2022

The BUTTPUNT, in extreme slow motion.



🎵: The Sundays pic.twitter.com/ZDLww39O6r — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2022

Advertisement

When you lose to a team that had a buttpunt #BUFvsMIA pic.twitter.com/eyFw2IoNLG — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 25, 2022

Imagine taking a professional punt right up main street. https://t.co/wCElAubOBp — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) September 25, 2022

This may go down as one of the most iconic photos of all time 😂 #ButtPunt



[📸 @JasenVinlove] pic.twitter.com/rM1rmrNZfv — ClemsonSportsNetwork (@ClemsonSportNet) September 25, 2022

There it is. The ButtPunt. — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) September 25, 2022

Advertisement

Mark Sanchez is smiling somewhere #buttpunt

pic.twitter.com/x1wkKMDVag — American Football International (@AFIReview) September 25, 2022

what is going on in this Dolphins game??!! did i see a buttpunt? — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) September 25, 2022

sherfield’s ass is in pain pic.twitter.com/GJp8wCMPq6 — josh houtz (@houtz) September 25, 2022

Advertisement

lol anybody have a donut cushion for my dawg!! @Channel__10 https://t.co/qLUYnzFcpY — Darrius Sims (@UNDERRATED_6) September 26, 2022