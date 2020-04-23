NFL Draft Expert Todd McShay Is Missing Draft Due To Coronavirus

Sadly, Todd McShay is taking himself off the board.

On Thursday, hours before the NFL draft is set to kick off its first-ever virtual format, ESPN draft analyst McShay, 43, announced he’ll be missing this year’s draft to “recover from coronavirus.”

“I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year. I’m home recovering from coronavirus,” McShay wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

“For now, I just want to say I miss you all - my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today,” McShay said.

ESPN’s vice president of production, Seth Markman, weighed in on McShay’s announcement in a statement. “While Todd won’t appear on our NFL Draft telecasts this weekend, we will be thinking of him throughout the event and doing our very best to make him proud,” he said. “Todd is a widely respected member of the ESPN family, and he has our continued well wishes and unwavering support.”

McShay joined ESPN in 2006 and is the director of college football scouting for ESPN’s Scouts Inc., according to his company bio. He’s a staple of ESPN’s draft coverage, and —besides his analysis— is also known for playfully butting heads with fellow analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

The draft expert closed his statement by assuring fans he’d be back thanks to the tireless work of health care workers and first responders, also joking that he hopes other ESPN colleagues keep Kiper “in line.”