NFL Fans Appear To Boo 'Moment Of Unity' During Chiefs-Texans Game

Attendees of a Thursday NFL game appeared to boo during a pregame “Moment of Unity,” prompting criticism from NFL fans and others online.
The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Before kickoff, players on both teams linked arms in the middle of the field in a gesture of unity as seven phrases appeared on the scoreboards, including “We support equality,” “We must end racism” and “We believe Black lives matter.”
Fans in the stands can be heard booing in videos of the moment, which SI.com reports was devised in part by the quarterbacks on both teams — the Texans’ Deshaun Watson and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
The Moment of Unity took place after the national anthem was played.
During the anthem, the Texans did not emerge from the locker room while the Chiefs were on the field. One Chiefs player, linebacker Alex Okafor, took a knee during the anthem.
Jack Easterby, the Texans’ executive vice president of football operations, told NBC Sports that the team’s decision to stay in the locker room was fueled by “change.”
″[It’s] not about Black or white. It’s about change,” he said.