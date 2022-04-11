HBO Max's Bomani Jones Shows Just How Bad The NFL's Nepotism Is

The National Football League has a terrible record of hiring minorities into coaching and executive positions, and the main problem is that owners and executives insist on keeping everything in the family.

Bomani Jones, host of the HBO Max series “Game Theory,” showed just why the NFL should be called the “Nepotism Football League” on Sunday’s episode.

First, Jones showed a chart of all of last season’s head coaches with those whose father or grandfather worked for the NFL marked in red.

“But here’s how tangled this shit gets when you go down the branches,” Jones said, before bringing out another chart that was practically covered in red, showing just how inbred the NFL is.

“Yeah, I know. This looks like some QAnon shit, right?” Jones said, laughing.

You can see the complete segment below.