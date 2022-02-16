NFL Host Drops Accidental F-Bomb Live On Air And Doesn't Know What To Do Next

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt had to walk it off after dropping an accidental F-bomb live on air Tuesday.

“Fuck it,” the former “Days Of Our Lives” actor said during a discussion about Sunday’s Super Bowl. With his “Good Morning Football” colleagues stunned, Brandt jumped out of his seat and paced around the studio.

“OK, I’m going to take a lap. What should I do? What should I do? I feel so passionate about this, I can’t believe that came out of my mouth and I apologize for that,” he said.

There appeared to be no hard feelings from the network, though.

“It was a long Super Bowl week… happens to the best of us,” it tweeted.

Watch the video here:

