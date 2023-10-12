NFL Player David Njoku Shares First Images Of Severe Facial Burns After Fire Pit Accident

LOADING ERROR LOADING

David Njoku is giving fans an intimate glimpse at his severe facial burns.

The Cleveland Browns tight end seared his arm and face on Sept. 29, reportedly while lighting a fire pit at his home. Njoku returned to the football field two days later, albeit with an intimidating mask.

Now he’s sharing a look at his face.

“Legacy,” the 27-year-old captioned an Instagram carousel Wednesday with photos of him on the field along with others showing visible skin damage to his forehead, cheeks, nose, lips and chin. The burns on his arm were evident by a bandage seen through the reflection of his sunglasses in one photo.

After the accident, Njoku decided to turn his tribulation into triumph and launched a merchandise brand called Withstand. A portion of the proceeds from those products — which currently consist of T-shirts depicting his masked return to the field — will benefit burn victims and research through the American Burn Association.

“I understand firsthand how suddenly life can change due to a burn injury, and I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue,” Njoku wrote in a joint statement Tuesday with the American Burn Association.

“The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care,” he continued. “By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”

Njoku reportedly stunned his coach Kevin Stefanski after joining his teammates for an Oct. 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The player made six catches for 46 yards with a balaclava over his face and, despite his team losing, dominated the field.

“The way he played was unbelievable to me with what he went through,” Stefanski told NBC. “Not just the pass game, the run game, he was the first guy picking his teammates up off the ground, it felt like every single play. He was a warrior. It was impressive to watch.”

While he returns to action Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Njoku is just as dedicated to tackling funding for burn victims.

American Burn Association executive Kimberly Hoarle said in Tuesday’s joint statement that there’s nothing more impressive than “a dedicated athlete like David Njoku” helping “bring attention to the critical issues surrounding burn injuries.”

She concluded: “His willingness to turn a personal setback into an opportunity for positive change is truly commendable.”