Video Shows NFL Player Hopping Into Stands To Stop Fighting Fans

An NFL player helped cool off two fans fighting in the crowd during a preseason event on Thursday.

The Carolina Panthers held “Fan Fest” at their Charlotte, North Carolina, stadium this past week. The event included the football team’s practices, a fireworks and laser show, and a DJ.

It’s unclear what started the fight between fans on Thursday, but Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore nevertheless jumped into the crowd to keep the two calm.

Moore, whom the Panthers picked in the first round of the NFL draft in 2018, scored a $61.9 million extension on his contract earlier this year.

Video from the crowd shows a man getting in the face of another fan before Moore appears from the field.

“We at a family function,” Moore said.

