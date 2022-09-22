NFL Rookie Suffers Awkward, Off-Field Defeat Because Workers Didn't Know Him

NFL punt returner Britain Covey is two games into his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, his ties to the team haven’t been solidified enough to get him noticed by Philly parking attendants.

Scheduled to join his team during a game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Covey was supposed to park his car in a private players’ parking lot outside Lincoln Financial Field. Teammates had told him to explain to the parking attendants that he was “elevated” to the Eagles active roster and to be let in.

But when Covey drove up to the entrance of the lot with an Eagles practice squad parking pass, the attendants didn’t recognize him.

“When I told them I was ‘elevated,’ they said, ‘Look, you don’t have the pass for this.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m a player!’ And they said, ’We’re sorry, man,” Covey recalled.

“I don’t think [they knew who I was], which is understandable. I mean, I gotta prove myself in Philly before I deserve to be there,” he added.

Covey later claimed he had to park among Eagles tailgaters and was eventually let into the game where he accumulated three punt returns for 14 total yards.

Hear his parking woes in a video filmed by reporter Howard Eskin below:

Hilarious story why and how #Eagles PR Britain Covey could not get into players parking Monday night at the Linc. The parking attendants didn’t even know who he was or actually a player. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/uPQuW2zIEz — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 21, 2022