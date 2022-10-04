NFL Stars Flatten Fuming Protester On 'Monday Night Football' Field

An animal rights protester running across the field during “Monday Night Football” was taken out by two of the players in a moment caught on video.

The protester interrupted the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

He eluded security as he trailed pink vapor, but he couldn’t duck two of the Rams: linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

Cameron Salerno of the Sacramento Bee posted a clip:

“I just saw somebody running on the field, and he looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field,” Wagner said after the game. “So I saw security was having a little problem, so I helped them out.”

Peyton and Eli Manning had some fun with the moment on the Manningcast on ESPN2.

“Amateur hour there,” Eli said dismissively. “If you’re gonna streak, you gotta go full-throttle and go nude, right? I mean, what is this?”

Bobby Wagner destroyed an idiot on the field.



Peyton Manning: "Yes! Yes! That's what we're talking about! Wagner!"



“This is one of those gender reveals,” one of the radio broadcasters said, perhaps jokingly. “Somebody at home is having a girl.”

The protester was one of two to enter the field on Monday. Direct Action Everywhere said the two were a brother and sister and part of its organization, and that the one who took the hit suffered a burn on his arm.

The group has engaged in a number of public stunts, with members gluing their hands to things to keep themselves from being removed.

One did so at a state legislative hearing in California in April, while another tried to glue herself to a basketball court during an NBA game at around the same time.

