Tom Brady Announces He's Not Retiring After All: 'My Place Is Still On The Field'

Brady was one of the youngest quarterbacks ever to win a Super Bowl, at just 24 years old, when his New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams in 2002. He went on to become the most successful quarterback in the league’s history, nabbing more championship rings than any other player ever. His last Super Bowl win, in 2021 with the Buccaneers, was his seventh.

He’s married to model Gisele Bündchen and has three children.