NFL RedZone Host Becomes A Real Life 'This Is Fine' Meme As Alarm Sounds In Studio

NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson kept his cool while an alarm blared as he told viewers that people at the Inglewood, California studios needed to “evacuate” the building on Sunday.
Hanson, during the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles game, announced what he called a “first” in his broadcasting career as he pointed out the loud noise.
“We do not know the nature of the emergency, you can probably hear the alarm going right over the top of my right shoulder here,” said Hanson of the “unprecedented” matter during a program which promises “seven hours of commercial-free football.”
Hanson, after his initial announcement, delivered another message for football fans as the alarm sounded “attention, attention.”
“I’ve never had this happen before, I’m pretty sure all our professionals haven’t either,” he said before soldiering on with Sunday’s top five plays.
He later signed off from the program as the alarm continued sounding off.
The sound was a “false alarm” and no business functions were “interrupted,” NFL Media later announced on X (formerly Twitter).
Football fans praised Hanson for his response, comparing him staying in the studio to a real life version of the “This Is Fine” dog.
“Literally. Figuratively,” he replied.