NFL Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson Jr. Shot Multiple Times In Attempted Carjacking

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., runs during Rookie Mini Camp practice at the team's NFL football training facility on May 6 in Ashburn, Virginia. via Associated Press

Rookie NFL running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot multiple times in Washington, D.C., on Sunday in an attempted carjacking.

The Washington Commanders player was shot twice and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to The Washington Post. Police are currently looking for two people with dreadlocks, whom they suspect to be involved. Police say one individual allegedly was wearing a black or brown shirt covered with yellow smiley faces.

HuffPost reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department but did not hear back in time for publication.

Robinson was the sixth pick in the 2022 NFL draft held at the Caesars Forum in Paradise, Nevada, in April. Robinson had a standout college career at Alabama where he amassed 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, according to Bleacher Report.