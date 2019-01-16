Former NFL Player Catches Alleged Peeping Tom Outside Daughter's Window

A man in Florida was arrested after receiving a beating from a former NFL player who allegedly caught him masturbating outside his daughter’s window.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office charged Geoffrey Cassidy, 48, with lewd and lascivious exhibition on Monday. Cassidy, who police say has an Ohio driver’s license, described himself as a transient.

Cassidy’s arrest is detailed in a probable cause affidavit obtained by HuffPost on Tuesday. Identifying information about the complainant is redacted in the document, but former NFL defensive back Tony Beckham has since identified himself as the accuser, West Palm Beach’s WPBF News reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, Beckham, 40, was walking to his car Monday morning when he saw Cassidy standing in the bushes next to his daughter’s window. She had just gotten out of the shower, and Cassidy was allegedly watching her with his “hand inside of his pants making a motion consistent with masturbating.”

Beckham told police that Cassidy ran when he yelled at him. He gave chase and tackled him to the ground, at which time Cassidy allegedly fought back.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images Geoffrey Cassidy (left) received a beating after ex-NFL defensive back Tony Beckham (right) allegedly caught him masturbating outside his house.

The two men were brawling when police arrived, and Cassidy again attempted to flee, but officers took him into custody after he stumbled and fell down, police said.

Cassidy, who denied looking into the window, was taken to Wellington Regional Medical Center where he was treated for fractures to his face and eye.

Beckham, who spent five seasons in the NFL as a cornerback for the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, told police that “he did only what was necessary to detain Cassidy.”

According to Palm Beach County Jail records, Cassidy is being held on a $1,500 bond.

“I’m sorry that it happened to me. I’m sorry that it happened to him,” Beckham told WPBF News. “Because he’s never going to do that again on this side of town.”

