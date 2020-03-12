NHL Suspends Season Amid Coronavirus Spread

The NHL will suspend its season to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a conference call of the Board of Governors, the National Hockey League is announcing today that it will pause the 2019-20 season beginning with tonight’s game,” the NHL said in a statement released Thursday.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

Earlier this week, the NBA announced it was suspending its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Just days before, Gobert had made light of the spreading virus by touching all the microphones after he gave an interview following a shootaround.

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

In its statement, the NHL cited the NBA’s decision to suspend its season following a player getting sick as part of the reason it reached the same conclusion.

The NHL said it “is no longer appropriate to continue to play games at this time.”

The virus has killed more than 4,600 people worldwide, with at least 123,000 more infected. The U.S. is also seeing a spread of cases, exacerbated by a lack of testing kits and a White House administration that continues to dangerously downplay the threat.

