UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Moved To Tears By Ellen DeGeneres' Surprise

﻿UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday ― and this time, it was her tears that tumbled.

Dennis discussed her Beyoncé-inspired floor routine that recently captivated the internet and a devastating Achilles tendon injury that derailed her hopes of competing in the 2016 Olympics.

Everything she and her family sacrificed “went down the drain” and she wanted to quit, Dennis recalled.

When DeGeneres mentioned Dennis’ 10-year-old sister, Maya, the gymnast said the little girl was her inspiration. “When I feel like I can’t do it anymore, she just keeps me going.”

DeGeneres remarked that she couldn’t give Dennis a gift because she’s a collegiate athlete, but she may have given her something better.

Out from the wings popped Maya, whom Dennis hadn’t seen since Christmas. She jogged out with flowers in hand and open arms.

As far as reunions go, it was a perfect, tear-filled 10.

Watch the heartwarming interview above, followed by a performance from Dennis.