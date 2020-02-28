People Are Crazy In Love With This UCLA Gymnast’s All-Beyoncé Floor Routine

This will make you flip out.

Just a year after Katelyn Ohashi took the internet by storm, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis is going viral with a jaw-dropping, all-Beyoncé floor routine.

In the clip, the college junior mashed up several of Queen B’s classics like “Lose My Breath” (by Destiny’s Child) and “Crazy in Love” all while channeling the musician’s unapologetic confidence — complete with a ponytail grab and pantomiming a crown on her head at the end.

Naturally, people fell in love with the tumbling queen when the video went viral on Twitter on Thursday night.

👀👀👀 look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! 💥💥💥 Was just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNia, I’m inspired!! ⁣

Going into the weekend like 🤸🏽‍♂️ 🤸🏽‍♂️ 🤸🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wd2EAvCATO — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 28, 2020

Wellllllllllll snap then sisssssssss @DennisNia this is the Black History Month content we needed!!!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/Yt5dD7Ysdj — TheKIToYourStyle (@_OhEmKii) February 28, 2020

When she hit that “woah” though.... 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾



Adjust your crown, sis. Whew chilaaay, that was sumfink else! 😍🔥😍 pic.twitter.com/oBFbEvgxTI — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) February 28, 2020

0:48. She hit the whoa in her routine😳🤯 #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/1qzfVoHAmg — Kenroy Higgins II 🇯🇲 (@Therealkingroy) February 28, 2020

Did u just get goosebumps, damn @Beyonce when she sees this she will he proud cause as a Beyhive she came thru ❤️❤️❤️@DennisNia https://t.co/IeOCwQKdcM — First Lady Of Music Bey🐝🐝🐝 (@Iam_ElmonM) February 28, 2020

After the internet went bonkers for Dennis, the gymnast wrote on Twitter that she was “overwhelmed” by all the collective love.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness and joy,” she wrote. “Thank you everyone for such positive messages, it means the world to me to have your support. this is so surreal i can’t even believe it!”

I am overwhelmed with happiness and joy, thank you everyone for such positive messages, it means the world to me to have your support. this is so surreal i can’t even believe it! much love always.. -xx nations 💕 — Nianation🔑 (@DennisNia) February 28, 2020

According to ESPN, Dennis scored a 9.975 for the routine at UCLA’s dual meet against Utah on Sunday — which just so happened to be Dennis’ 21st birthday as well.