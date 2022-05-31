“The Best Man Holiday” star Nia Long put the perfect exclamation point on fiancé Ime Udoka leading the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first season as head coach. (Watch the video below.)

After the Celtics won the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Miami Heat on Sunday, Long posted a clip early Monday of her cheering and dancing ― punctuated by a high kick.

“Yes!!!” she wrote with the clip, which has been viewed millions of times.

Long and Udoka share a 10-year-old son and have been engaged since 2015, People reported.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka at a BET event in 2017. Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images

Long has been winning fans for decades, from “Boyz n the Hood” (1991) and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” to the “Big Momma’s House” films and a stint on “NCIS Los Angeles” (2017-18).

Days before the Celtics open the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, her followers found another reason to love the star.

She really just hit 30 and stopped aging — Victoria Young (@reallymrsyoung) May 31, 2022

Get it girl — Jacqueline Leonard (@Jacquel07572941) May 31, 2022

When the inner Zulu kicks in 😂😂🌺❤️❤️❤️ — Lesego Matjane (@LesegoMatjane) May 31, 2022

Yes wena girl. There's definitely some Zulu blood running in your veins. pic.twitter.com/SSGIk0SqK1 — Mabheleni (@DrMF_Ntuli) May 31, 2022

I was soo in love 🥰 pic.twitter.com/yEfsbbX0Ck — 𝑩𝒐𝒃𝒃𝒚 𝑭𝒍𝒂𝒚 (𝐵𝑖𝑔 𝑅𝑎𝑔𝑢) (@flayacademy) May 31, 2022

