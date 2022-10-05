Nia Long Shares A Poignant Note About Mental Health Amid Ime Udoka Scandal

Actor Nia Long shared some words of wisdom about mental health Tuesday, weeks after her partner, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violations of team policies.

Udoka’s suspension set social media ablaze last month, with a number of publications, citing unnamed sources, reporting that he was facing punishment for engaging in an improper relationship with a member of the organization.

Advertisement

This week, Long posted a statement on Instagram that began, “A tip for mental health.”

“Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing,” the message continued.

The beloved entertainer’s post garnered a wave of supportive messages from other Instagram users, including notes from actors Viola Davis and Meagan Good.

“Yes Queen,” rapper Busta Rhymes wrote in the comments section of the post.

Long has likely grown accustomed to receiving a lot of love on the internet.

People on Twitter were quick to defend and shower the veteran actor with support after news of Udoka’s scandal broke. She has built a devoted fanbase over her decadeslong career in TV and film, including classic movies like “Boyz n the Hood,” “Soul Food” and “The Best Man.”

Last month, Long released a statement thanking her family, friends and “the community” for their “outpouring of love.”

Advertisement

“I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events,” she said at the time. “Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Long and Udoka, who got engaged in 2015, share a 10-year-old son, Kez. The actor is also mom to 21-year-old Massai from a previous relationship.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka attend a BET event on Feb. 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

The Celtics announced on Sept. 22 that the organization was suspending Udoka for the 2022-2023 season.

“A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the statement read.

Advertisement

Udoka also released a statement that was published by ESPN that day.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,“ he said at the time. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”